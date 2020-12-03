Posted by admin

Obituary: Austin Ray ‘Boo’ Ramsey, 21, Bardstown

Austin Ray “Boo” Ramsey, 21, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born on Oct. 28, 1999, in Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Debra Ann Clark and maternal grandfather, Rocky Hood.

He is survived by two children, Zy’Airus Jones and Zayden Ramsey, both of Bardstown; his mother, Angela Pointer (John John) of Bardstown; his father, Mitchell Ramsey (Chasity) of Bardstown; eight brothers and sisters, Morgan Cecil, Ethen Pointer, Jayden Hood, Cody Hood, and Contessa Hood, Charles Ramsey, Sean Ramsey, and Chelsey Ramsey; his maternal grandmother, Connie Thurman; his paternal grandfather, Allen Ramsey; uncles and aunts, Ashley Ramsey, Cory Hood, Michael Hood, Jessica Chapman, Trinton Girdley, and Michael Ramsey; his long-term girlfriend, Brianna Jones; and several cousins and friends.

The funeral will be private.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-