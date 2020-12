Posted by admin

Obituary: Cynthia E. Davis, 72, Elizabethtown

Cynthia E. Davis, 72, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Elizabethtown. She was a Marine Corp veteran.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Mable Folger Smith.

Survivors include two daughters, Rebecca Reed and Deborah Wiecek; two sons, Kevin Buchanan (Stella) and Aaron Buchanan; 10 grandchildren, Stormy Tomsett Jackson, Nequilla Wilkerson, Kylie Leill, John Leill, Justin Salter, Shawn Buchanan, Malachi Buchanan, Skylar Allen, Austin James Davidson and Thomas Wiecek; and ten great-grandchildren.

Services will be private at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery – Central.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

