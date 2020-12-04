Friday, December 4th, 2020 | Posted by

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020

Christina Lee Lindsey, 45, Cox’s Creek, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed.

John Francis Clark, 54, New Haven, trafficking in controlled substances, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); failure to or improper signal. No bond listed.

Justin Creed Rowlett, 25, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed.

Tyran Trevon Maddox, 19, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; violations of condition of release; murder, police officer; assault, first-degree (domestic violence); wanton endangerment, first-degree. Bond is $60,000.

Connie Ann Mattingly, 42, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $3,500.

James Jeffery Bryant, 31, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $500.

Joseph Kurtis Ballard, 34, Cox’s Creek, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.

Ronald Patrick Riggs, 58, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); promoting contraband, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear. Bond is $250.

