Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
Christina Lee Lindsey, 45, Cox’s Creek, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed.
John Francis Clark, 54, New Haven, trafficking in controlled substances, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); failure to or improper signal. No bond listed.
Justin Creed Rowlett, 25, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Tyran Trevon Maddox, 19, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; violations of condition of release; murder, police officer; assault, first-degree (domestic violence); wanton endangerment, first-degree. Bond is $60,000.
Connie Ann Mattingly, 42, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $3,500.
James Jeffery Bryant, 31, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $500.
Joseph Kurtis Ballard, 34, Cox’s Creek, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.
Ronald Patrick Riggs, 58, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); promoting contraband, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear. Bond is $250.
