Obituary: Tammy Faye Hill Fowler, 61, Springfield

Tammy Faye Hill Fowler, age 61, of Tick Creek Road, Springfield, died at 9:41 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born in Bardstown, Kentucky on March 10, 1959 to the late Charles Thomas and Aline Anna Hagan Hill. She was a manager of Wendy’s Restaurant of Springfield.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Anna Elizabeth Goodlett (Sept. 2, 1995), and two brothers, Billy Wayne Hill (June 3, 2013) and Earl Dawson Hill (Jan. 15, 2018).

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Fowler; one daughter, Jessica Cheyenne Fowler of Bardstown; two sons, Bruce Lee Fowler and Charles Bryon Fowler, both of Springfield; two sisters, Carolyn Marie Harrison (Darrell) of Campbellsville and Barbara Ballard (Tim) of Springfield; one brother, William Thomas Hill of Finley; nine grandchildren, Dalton Fowler, Farrah Fowler, Bruce Lee Fowler Jr., Bryon Fowler, Hayden Fowler and Ethan Fowler, Harper Redfern, Memphis Redfern and Dawson Redfern; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is private.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

