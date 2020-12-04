Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph C. ‘Bunker’ Clinard, 86, Bardstown

Joseph C. “Bunker” Clinard, 86, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 15, 1934, in Louisville. He was retired from Kroger and Tri Venture Marketing, and was a member of St. Xavier Alumni Association Class of 1952. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

JOSEPH C. “BUNKER” CLINARD

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia L. “Ginny” Clinard; his parents, Thomas Kelly Clinard Sr. and Olga Clinard; one sister, Helen Clinard; one brother, Thomas Kelly Clinard Jr.; and one son-in-law, Joseph Carl Walker Sr.

He is survived by three daughters, Angela Walker of Bardstown, Lori (Dennis) Comella of Louisville, and Kelly (Jim) Mahon of Liberty Township, Ohio; one sister, Ada Feldman of Bradenton, Fla.; four grandchildren, Joe Carl Walker Jr., Drew Mahon, Avery Mahon, and Nick Comella; and many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

The private burial will be held at St. Thomas Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Thomas Cemetery Fund and/or Home of the Innocents.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-