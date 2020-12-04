Posted by admin

Obituary: Sherry Fogle, 65, formerly of Bardstown

Sherry Fogle, 65, of Bowling Green, formerly of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Franklin Simpson Nursing Home. She was born on Sept. 5, 1955, in Nelson County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John D. and Ann Fogle; two sisters, Laura Jean Fogle and Margaret Rose Fogle; and two brothers, David Michael Fogle and John D. “Butch” Fogle III.

She is survived by five sisters, Denise (Gayle) Woodruff of Buffalo, N.Y., Susan (Mike) Westoff of St. Louis, Mo., and Pat Florence, Katie (Pat) Clark, and Stacey (Keith) Miles, all of Bardstown; one brother, Robert (Jan) Fogle of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service will be private.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

