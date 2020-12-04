Posted by admin

Four arrested in wake of narcotics raid Wednesday at Presidential Estates home

This photo illustrates the $71,000 in cash, guns, more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia confiscated by police in the wake of an investigation by the city police narcotics unit.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 — Four people were arrested Wednesday following an a narcotics investigation conducted at a home on Kennedy Avenue in the Presidential Estates subdivision.

According to a police department press release narcotics unit and patrol officers seized more than $71,000 in cash, 4-1/2 pounds of methamphetamine; two handguns, one motor vehicle and a variety of drug paraphernalia.

Arrested on drug charges following a city police narcotics investigation include, from left, John Francis Clark, Rachel Ann Fox, Robin Lewis McFadden and Amber Dawn Morgan. All four were lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

The individuals taken into custody included:

— John Francis Clark, 54, New Haven, trafficking in controlled substances, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); failure to or improper signal. Bond is $20,000.

— Rachel Ann Fox, 43, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $20,000.

— Robin Lewis McFadden, 44, Elizabethtown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possessing or distributing explosives without a permit. Bond is $20,000.

— Amber Dawn Morgan, 40, New Haven, trafficking controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). Bond is $20,000.

All four were lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

-30-