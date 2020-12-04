Four arrested in wake of narcotics raid Wednesday at Presidential Estates home
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 — Four people were arrested Wednesday following an a narcotics investigation conducted at a home on Kennedy Avenue in the Presidential Estates subdivision.
According to a police department press release narcotics unit and patrol officers seized more than $71,000 in cash, 4-1/2 pounds of methamphetamine; two handguns, one motor vehicle and a variety of drug paraphernalia.
The individuals taken into custody included:
— John Francis Clark, 54, New Haven, trafficking in controlled substances, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); failure to or improper signal. Bond is $20,000.
— Rachel Ann Fox, 43, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $20,000.
— Robin Lewis McFadden, 44, Elizabethtown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possessing or distributing explosives without a permit. Bond is $20,000.
— Amber Dawn Morgan, 40, New Haven, trafficking controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). Bond is $20,000.
All four were lodged in the Nelson County Jail.
