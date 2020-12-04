Posted by admin

Obituary: Joe Bill Miles, 64, Bardstown

Joe Bill Miles, 64, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 10, 1956, in Bardstown. He worked for Rose Construction. He was a member of A.A., and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He loved his family, friends, his dog Romey, and fishing. Most of all, he loved Jesus.

JOE BILL MILES

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Angel Marie Miles; his father, Junior Miles; his stepfather, Herbert Allen; one brother, Andy Miles; and one nephew, Dakota “Kota” James Landcour.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret “Jeanette” Allen of Shepherdsville; three sisters, Nina (David) Pike of Jeffersonville, Patty (Mike) Purvis of Louisville, and Bonnie (Mike) Craig of Seale, Ala.; one brother, Terry (Becky) Miles of Shepherdsville; eight nieces and nephews, Missy (Jay), Amy, Joy (Adam), Heather (Jim), Charlie (Tina), Chad, Drew (Cortney), and Logan (Shelby); numerous great-nieces and nephews; and several great-great-nieces and nephews.

The funeral is private with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society and/or Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-