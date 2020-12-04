Posted by admin

Obituary: Claud McDaniel, 87, Sonora

Claud McDaniel, 87, of Sonora, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield. He was born Dec. 12, 1932, in Eastview to his parents, Abe and Delia Ellen Grimes McDaniel.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Evelyn Young McDaniel; four sons, Walter McDaniel, Danny McDaniel, Reggie McDaniel and Mike McDaniel; his parents; two sisters, Mary Gray and Alice Lilly; and one grandson, Jamie Lee McDaniel; and four brothers, Abe McDaniel, Hatton McDaniel, Gilbert McDaniel and Jessie McDaniel.

Survivors include three children, Greg McDaniel, Kevin McDaniel (Sharon) and Marlene Goodwin (William); nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date at Eastview Baptist Church Cemetery.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-