Obituary: Carolyn Mae Barnes Hudson, 85, Louisville

Carolyn Mae Barnes Hudson, 85, of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. She was born in Spencer County on Oct. 24, 1935, to the late John William “Willie” and Sarah Elizabeth (Hahn) Barnes. She was a member of Okolona Christian Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 67 years, William “Buddy” Thomas Hudson; four sons, William J. (Deborah L.) Hudson, Gary L. (Linda) Hudson, Larry E. (Susan) Hudson and Phillip D. (Vicki) Hudson; three siblings; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 25 people may attend the funeral and visitation. However a drive-by visitation will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Please stay in your vehicles and staff will be present to direct visitors in the parking lot.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

