Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 4-5, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
Jason Dean Purcell, 42, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating on a suspended license. No bond listed.
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
Kelvin Shavelle Smith, 42, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); no registration plates; tampering with physical evidence. No bond listed.
Mary Marlene Clark, 70, Bardstown, parole violation. No bond listed.
Anthony Terry Proctor Jr., 35, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more dosage units opiates); possession of marijuana; no seat belts; persistent felony offender, second-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $9,500.
Robin Lewis McFadden, 44, Elizabethtown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possessing or distributing explosives without a permit. Bond is $20,000.
Amber Dawn Morgan, 40, New Haven, trafficking controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). Bond is $20,000.
Rachel Ann Fox, 43, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Debra Jean Hardin, 45, Cox’s Creek, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more dosage units opiates); failure to wear seat belts. Bond is $9,500.
-30-