Obituary: Edward ‘Scott’ Dennis, 62, Cox’s Creek

Edward “Scott” Dennis, 62, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 28, 1958, in Bardstown. He was a police officer for the City of Bloomfield; a former State of Kentucky corrections officer; a former Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement-Kentucky State Police officer; a court bailiff for the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office; a former KVE Officer of the Year; a member of NSRA and VSRA car clubs; and a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dot Dennis.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Mary Ann Dennis of Cox’s Creek; one daughter, Brystal (Daniel Stephenson) Dennis of Cox’s Creek; two sons, West (Camille) Upton of Chico, Calif., and Colt Upton of Sacramento, Calif.; one sister, Mona (John) Rice of Cox’s Creek; one brother, Tom Dennis of Bloomfield; four grandchildren, Emma, Jax, Taylor, and Nevaeh; and several nieces and nephews.

The visitation and graveside service at Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield will be private.

A public drive-by visitation is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Parkway Baptist Church. During the visitation, those in vehicles must remain in vehicles and remain six feet from family.

The graveside service will be livestreamed on the Supporting Heroes Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may go to Supporting Heroes.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

