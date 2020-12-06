Posted by admin

Obituary: Eugene M. ‘Gene’ Taylor Sr., 99, Bardstown

Eugene M. “Gene” Taylor Sr., 99, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Baptist Health in Lexington. He was born June 27, 1921, in Washington County. He was a U.S. Army combat veteran of World Warr II. He retired from General Electric Company. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5710, American Legion Post 121, Bloomfield Field and Stream Club, My Old Kentucky Home Country Club, Bardstown Quarterback Club, Kentucky Colonel, and member and Deacon of First Christian Church (D.O.C.) of Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Muir Taylor; his second wife, Blanche E. Taylor; one son, Stanley Lee Taylor; one grandson, James Clifton Taylor; his parents, Albert Clifton and Katherine M. “Kate” Dawson Taylor; two sisters, Virginia Willis Taylor and Margaret Dawson Taylor; and two brothers, Julian A. Taylor, and Thomas L. “Skeets” Taylor.

He is survived by his one, Eugene M. “Gene” (Dwan) Taylor Jr. of Lexington; one granddaughter, Emily Taylor (Bradford D.) Acton; one daughter-in-law, Lana M. Taylor of Birmingham, Ala.; one granddaughter-in-law, Brittany Taylor (Brent) Durbin; three great-granddaughters, McKenzie Grace Taylor, Carolyn Lee Acton, and Hannah Taylor Acton, all of Birmingham, Ala.; two great-grandsons, Thomas Bradford Acton and Andrew Mark Acton, both of Birmingham, Ala.; one stepgrandson, Chad (Julie) Helton of Lexington; one stepgreat-granddaughter, Madilyn Helton of Lexington; and one stepgreat-grandson, Mason Helton of Lexington.

The graveside service is private at Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield with the Rev. Jim Summers officiating.

Memorial contributions may go to the First Christian Church (D.O.C.) building fund.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

