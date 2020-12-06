Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Herbert ‘Herb’ Hutchins, 83, Louisville

Joseph Herbert “Herb” Hutchins, 83, of Louisville, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 31, 1937, in Loretto. He was a retired employee of C. Lee Cook – Dover Corporation with 48 years of service. He was a member of Ascension Catholic Church a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly Hutchins; his parents, Russell and Liquori Sims Hutchins; eight sisters, Lorene Miles, Maurita Ballard, Mary Grace Mattingly, Mary Ann Gardner, Sybil Blair, Mary Catherine Willett, Linda “Moe” Mills and Barbara Ann Southerland; and five brothers, Leon Hutchins, Gerald Hutchins, Teenie Hutchins, Harold Hutchins and Marvin Hutchins.

Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Sarah Greenwell Hutchins, two daughters, Renee Wood (Brian) of Louisville and Lisa Stargle (Jim) of Shelbyville; one stepson, Keith Logsdon (Peggy) of Mineola, Texas; one sister, Christine Lanham (Robert) of Loretto; one brother, Howard Hutchins (Sarah) of Loretto; two grandchildren, Dalton and Taylor; and two stepgranddaughters, Carolyn and Nancy.

The private Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Ascension Catholic Church, 4600 Lynnbrook Drive, Louisville with the Rev. Adam Carrico officiating. Burial is in the Resthaven Memorial Cemetery.

Private visitation is 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Ascension Catholic Church in Louisville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / donors@stjude.org

Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

