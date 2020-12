Posted by admin

Obituary: Patrick Michael Nalley, 39, Louisville

Patrick Michael Nalley, 39, of Louisville, died at his home on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, John “Johnny” Nalley, Jr.

He is survived by his mother, Rita Joyce Nalley.

Cremation was chosen. Private burial services will be held at a later date at St. Thomas Cemetery, Bardstown.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

