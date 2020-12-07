Posted by admin

Obituary: Joyce Ann Mattingly, 77, Saint Francis

Joyce Ann Mattingly, 77. of Saint Francis, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. She was born May 8, 1943, in Saint Francis. She was a former employee of the old Kentucky Bourbon Distillery in Bardstown. She loved flowers, shopping, spending time with family and Christmas. She was a caregiver to many.

She was preceded in death by one infant son, Joseph Troy Mattingly; her parents, Thomas Benedict and Ruby Margaret Dant Alvey; six brothers, Joseph William “Dink” Alvey, James Garland Alvey, infant Clarence Alvie Alvey, Terrance Wayne Alvey, infant Gerard Donald Alvey and Charles R. “Randy” Alvey.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Roger Mattingly; one daughter, Kim Miles (Charles “Pooteye”) of Loretto; three sons, Stacy Mattingly of Raywick, Jason Chad Mattingly (JoAnn) of Loretto and Justin Travis Mattingly of Louisville; four sisters, Ina Steele (Ron) of San Antonio, Texas, Peggy Lyvers (Wayne) of Shepherdsville, Marilyn Newton (Raymond) of Balltown and Debbie Rucker (Danny) of West Columbia, S.C.; two brothers, John Thomas “Tobin” Alvey of Indianapolis and Tony Alvey Sr. of Saint Francis; four grandchildren, Emily Mattingly, Madison Mattingly, Gracie Mattingly and Bethany Mattingly; and many nieces and nephews.

The private funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto, with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Private visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

