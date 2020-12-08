Posted by admin

Obituary: William Everett ‘Billy’ Hall, 54, Fairfield

William Everett “Billy” Hall, 54, of Fairfield, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 15, 1966, in Louisville to Donald and Joyce Marie Evans Hall. He was a master plumber, loved fishing and was a fantastic gardener and a 1985 graduate of Nelson County High School.

WILLIAM EVERETT “BILLY” HALL

He was preceded in death by his mother. Joy Evans.

He is survived by his wife Lisa Hicks Hall; one daughter, Kellie Hall of Fairfield; one son, Josh (Crystal) Allen of Shepherdsville; his father, Donnie Hall of Fairfield; five sisters, Donna Marie Hall, Lucinda Hall (Kevin) Sanders, Jeanne Hall (Tom Pat) Crepps, all of Cox’s Creek, Polly Hall of Bardstown, and Tracy Hall (Terry Wayne) Downs of Fairfield; several aunts, uncles and cousins; five nephews; three nieces; and four great-nephews.

The funeral is private.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road is in charge of arrangements.

-30-