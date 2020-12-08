Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles Hosea King, 43, Louisville

Charles Hosea King, 43, of Louisville, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 31, 1977, in Bardstown to the late Robert Lee King Sr. and Savannah Allen King. He was an administrative assistant for Kindred Healthcare and was a member of Fairfield Second Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Michael L. King.

He is survived by four brothers, Robert L. King Jr. and Tracey Lee King, both of Colorado Springs, Colo, Carl Allen King of Bloomfield, and Asheel Morteza Ghafoori of Louisville; four nieces, Tracey Leanne King of Colorado Springs, Colo., Sherrice King of College Station, Texas, Debra Phillips of Bardstown, Dani King of Las Vegas, Nev.; five nephews, Jovon King of Colorado Springs, Colo., Robert L. King III of Austin, Texas, Julian King of Corbin, Caleb Jaggers of Edmond, and Jamarcas Rynearson of Elizabethtown; three great-nephews, Jalen Phillips of Hattiesburg, Miss., Robert L. King IV, and Ryan L. King, both of Austin, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Eva King and Jocelyn V. King, both of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and a host of cousins and friends.

The funeral is at a later date.

The Houglin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

