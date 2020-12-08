Posted by admin

Obituary: Theresa Ann Ellery, 85, Lebanon

Theresa Ann Ellery, 85, of Lebanon, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Oct. 9, 1935, in Bardstown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jospeh Raymond Ellery; her parents, James William and Lula Belle Hogens; one son, Joseph Lee Ellery; five sisters, Mary Belle Triggs, Margaret “Sissy” King, Lucille Linton, Georgia Lewis, and Charlotte Weathers; and two brothers, Jack Hogens and Frank Hogens.

She is survived by three daughters, Mary Ellery Lewis, Betty Jane Ellery, and Rose Lena Ellery, all of Lebanon; one son, John Ellery of Lebanon; one daughter-in-law, Dorothy Ellery of Lebanon; two sisters, Rose Marie (Roy) Lewis of Bardstown, and Sarah “Puddin” (Wayne) Moore of Shelbyville; two grandchildren, Joseph Lewis and Clifton Yocum; and four great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, the funeral is private with burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

-30-