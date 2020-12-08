Posted by admin

Flaget Memorial Hospital recognizes Dr. Nuss as the 2020 Physician of the Year

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 — The Flaget Memorial Hospital Foundation, part of CHI Saint Joseph Health, recently recognized its 2020 Physician of the Year award recipient. James Nuss, MD, of Bardstown, who specializes in internal medicine, was presented with the 2020 Physician of the Year award.

Dr. James Nuss MD was recently named Flaget Memorial Hospital’s 2020 Physician of the Year.

“Dr. Nuss lives our mission of being called to serve through his dedication and passion for his patients as evidenced by his collaboration with colleagues, nursing staff and administration,” said Kami Poole-Warder, the hospital’s vice president of patient care services. “Dr. Nuss spends time at the bedside with patients and families, detailing the plan of care, and has stayed after on numerous days to provide essential care to patients.”

The Foundation annually recognizes one outstanding physician of the year at Flaget Memorial Hospital who demonstrates the core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence.

Dr. Nuss grew up in a small town in northwestern Pennsylvania, but attended the University of Kentucky to pursue his undergraduate degree. He received his master’s degree from the University of Louisville, and spent a decade teaching science in Louisville; however, Dr. Nuss recognized his lifelong passion for medicine wasn’t just a passion; it was also a calling. He then decided to pursue this career path, going on to complete medical school at the University of Louisville and his residency in internal medicine at the University of Kentucky.

He has worked at Flaget Memorial Hospital for 13 years, which he credits to his “caring and compassionate” co-workers and hospital staff members. He is also the medical director and chief of medicine at the facility.

Dr. Nuss was recognized during a special, virtual event.

Flaget Memorial Hospital, part of CHI Saint Joseph Health, is a 52-bed facility located in Bardstown, KY. Established in 1951 by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, the facility serves residents of Nelson, Hardin, Marion, Washington, Spencer, Bullitt and LaRue counties. The facility is also home to Nelson County’s first full-service cancer center.

-30-