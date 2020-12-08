Posted by admin

Legislative update: COVID-19 vaccine distribution set to begin in mid-December

By CHAD MCCOY

50th District State Representative

Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 — After an uncertain and overwhelming year, it seems our state and nation are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel in our fight against COVID-19. This week two companies announced they are seeking approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a COVID-19 vaccine. It is my hope that with the development of a vaccine, we can begin to rebuild our economy and eventually return to a somewhat normal way of life.

By mid-December, Kentucky is expected to receive 38,000 doses of the vaccine. I wanted to share information from the Department for Public Health with you on how the vaccine will be distributed and who will be eligible for it. The vaccine will be distributed in four phases to specific populations based on recommendations and best public health practices from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Please be aware, these are all subject to change. Information should be updated regularly at https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.

DISTRIBUTION PHASE ONE. Phase One vaccine recipients will include our brave frontline hospital-based health care workers. Our healthcare workers are at a much higher risk of exposure and transmission of COVID, and it is imperative they are safeguarded against the virus. Our long-term care and assisted living patients and facility workers will also receive the vaccine in Phase One. COVID has ravaged our long-term care facilities, evidenced by the fact that 66 percent of COVID related deaths have lived in long-term care facilities. Getting help to those who live in a congregate setting and are most vulnerable to the diseases is critical in stopping the spread and saving lives. Frontline outpatient health care providers and correctional facilities residents and workers will also be included in the initial vaccination phase. It is expected that Phase One recipients will be vaccinated by January 2021.

DISTRIBUTION PHASE TWO. Phase Two vaccine recipients will be retail food workers and food service workers. Higher education personnel, critical government personnel, and warehouse workers will also have the opportunity to protect themselves from the virus by getting the vaccine. Because these workers come in close contact with the general public and have jobs that do not allow for proper social distancing, they are prioritized for the vaccine.

DISTRIBUTION PHASE THREE. Phase Three vaccine recipients will be people at least 60 years old or have comorbidity risks like diabetes, heart disease, or high blood pressure. High-risk children, non-elderly adults, and pregnant women will also be eligible to receive the vaccine. We know that this disease can be deadly for older patients and those with underlying health conditions, which is why it is important to shield them from getting the virus. Workers in industries and occupations at an increased risk of exposure, not included in previous phases, will be incorporated in phase three as well.

DISTRIBUTION PHASE FOUR. Phase Four vaccinations will be for the general population at large. Make no mistake, we are not out of the woods yet, but there is hope. These four phases will take time to complete, and I would urge you to be patient as this process plays out. Every state in the nation is working on getting this vaccine out, but I am confident that Kentucky is well prepared to tackle this challenge.

While the COVID pandemic has forced us to change our short term priorities, our long term commitment remains the same. When the General Assembly returns to Frankfort in just a few short weeks, we will deal with COVID-19 while continuing to put Kentucky families first. My colleagues and I are committed to passing legislation aimed at making families stronger by growing our economy, protecting life, defending our most vulnerable, and preserving Kentucky values.

Please contact me if you have any questions about the state’s response to the current pandemic by emailing me at Chad.McCoy@lrc.ky.gov or by calling the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181. You can also keep track of committee meetings and potential legislation through the Kentucky legislature’s website at legislature.ky.gov.

