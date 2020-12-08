Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 7-8, 2020

Patrick Alexander Lusco, 39, Louisville, failure to appear; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetaine); traffickiing controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor; possession of controlled substance, second-degree (anabolic steroid). Bond is $17,500 cash only. Booked 5:29 p.m.