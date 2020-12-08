Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 7-8, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
Jeffrey Scott Martin, 42, New Haven, strangulation, first-degree; intimidating a participant in the legal process; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 12:40 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
Krystopher Eugene Stone, 31, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 7:05 p.m.
Patrick Alexander Lusco, 39, Louisville, failure to appear; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetaine); traffickiing controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor; possession of controlled substance, second-degree (anabolic steroid). Bond is $17,500 cash only. Booked 5:29 p.m.
Amber Leigh Perez, 31, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:38 p.m.
Shawn Allen Johnson, 28, Chaplin, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $9,500 cash only. Booked at 12:37 p.m.
Charles Lee Kyle, 54, Boston, failure to appear; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:32 a.m.
