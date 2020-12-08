Posted by admin

Obituary: Carolyn ‘Dean’ Kessler Chaney, 83, Bonnieville

Carolyn “Dean” Kessler Chaney, 83, of Bonnieville, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at her residence. She was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church and a long-time resident of Mount Tabor Road, Buffalo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence J. Chaney; her parents, Ansel Thomas and Nannie Noe Kessler; one daughter, Mary “Tuffy” Chaney; two sisters, Laverne Coates and Alberta Craddock; two brothers, Elliott Kessler and Norman Skaggs; and a long time friend, John Lewis of Elizabethtown.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Lewis) Meredith of Bonnieville; two grandchildren, David (Dorothy) Perkins of Bonnieville and Chris (Bonita) Perkins of Bardstown; three great-grandchildren, Cynthia (Jonathan) Hale of Summersville, Xander Perkins and Vivianne Perkins; and two great-great-grandchildren, Jasper Hale and Aubrey Hale.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia, with Bro. Shannon McCubbins officiating. Burial is in the Mount Moriah Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, and after 9 am Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements.

