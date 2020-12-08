Posted by admin

Obituary: Otis Wayne Hunt Sr., 75, Bardstown

Otis Wayne Hunt Sr., 75, of Bardstown, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. He was born July 23, 1945, in Butler County to the late George and Edith (Clark) Hunt. He was a truck driver for Casco Plastic and an honorable U. S. Army Vietnam veteran who served his country and earned the Purple Heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Otis Wayne (Tuttles) Hunt Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Rebecca Florence; one daughter-in-law, Shannon (Smith) Hunt; five grandchildren, Michelle Florence, Kayla Florence, Tyler Reeves, Hailey Hunt and Emily Hunt; three great-grandchildren; and his former wife and mother to his children, Linda (Sturgeon) Hunt.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all funeral services are private.

Expression of sympathy to St. Jude Research Hospital 501 St Jude Pl. Memphis TN 38105-9959.

Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) are entrusted with the arrangements.

