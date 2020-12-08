Posted by admin

Obituary: Raymond Thomas Lewis, 88, Cox’s Creek

Raymond Thomas Lewis, 88, of Cox’s Creek, returned to Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Baptist Health. He was a retired veteran, serving in the U. S. Army and the U. S. Air Force. He was the owner of Lewis Bulldozing/Trucking Co., and was a member of Riverview Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Willie Lewis; and three brothers, Marvin Lewis, William Lewis and Jack Lewis.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kay Lewis; three daughters, Shirley Cornell (Johnnie), Dee Oliver (Alan) and Cady Lewis; one sister, Mary Hardin; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private with interment in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Memorial gifts in his memory are suggested to the Kentucky Humane Society.

The McFarland-Troutman Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

