Council to pay contractor a reduced amount for Rec. Center gym floor repairs

The Bardstown City Council met Tuesday evening via Zoom videoconferencing.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 — Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the Bardstown City Council was opened with a moment of silence to honor the passing of Bloomfield Police Chief Scott Dennis.

Mayor Dick Heaton reminded the council that drive-through visitation for Dennis was 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Baptist Church. During the visitation, those in vehicles must remain in vehicles and remain six feet from family.

REC GYM FLOORING ISSUE SETTLED. The Bardstown City Council agreed Tuesday night to pay the contractor who repaired the floor of the Rec. Center gym — but not quite as much as he had originally asked for.

At the council’s Nov. 24th meeting, Recreation Director Daniel Jefferies discussed a change order submitted by the contractor that added $13,000 in materials and labor to a project that was originally bid at about $21,000. The council agreed to table a decision on the request and asked the contractor for a detailed breakdown of the material costs and the labor.

The contractor provided an explanation and a letter regarding the additional charge for labor and materials; the council members agreed to pay the contractor for the extra materials, but even after reading his explanation, remained skeptical about the additional labor charges.

Councilman David Dones noted that the contractor should have gotten the authorization from the council for extra work that was required required. In addition to replacing all of the floor joists, there was some additional work done in the gym, including the addition of a vapor barrier, and reinforcing walls.

“As a council we need to pay them for extra work,” Dones said. “I’m just not certain the complete amount that would be fair to taxpayers.”

Councilman Joe Buckman said the work on the gym floor was a quality job. “We got a better job than we expected,” he said.

Buckman suggested a compromise figure of $8,800 for the extra materials and labor. The council voted unanimously to pay the contractor $8,800.

NEW PUMP STATION. After discussion about the contractor, the council voted to award a bid to construct a new sewer pump station out near the former American Greetings plant to Seven Seas Construction.

The company’s low bid of $299,662.57 will replace an existing pump station with one that will have additional capacity to serve the sewer needs of that part of the county.

Seven Seas is the contractor that is currently working to complete the water and sewer line replacement project in the downtown area. The project should be completed soon, city engineer Jessica Filiatreau told the council.

Regarding the water and sewer line project, the contractor’s goal is to have the project done by Christmas, she said.

The new sewer and water infrastructure will provide better service to the affected areas of downtown and improve water pressure and fire safety.

In other business, the council —

— the council approved a $2,000 donation request from United for Recovery. The money will be used to reprint the drug addiction resource booklets that the group provides to individuals and families seeking help with someone who suffers from drug addiction.

— the council heard that the city’s retirement contributions will increase in Fiscal Year 2022 by $280,000.

— the council approved the following reappointments:

Austin Weller to the joint city/county ethics board; Todd Johnson and Wes Parrish to the Development Review Board; and Patricia Hagan to the Historic Review Board.

— heard from Mayor Dick Heaton that the council swearing-in ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the council chambers. Following the swearing-in ceremony, the council will convene its regular meeting via Zoom as it has been doing since the start of the pandemic. Heaton said the official photos of the council members will be taken at a later date.

