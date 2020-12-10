Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Emily Downs, 72, Bardstown

Mary Emily Downs, 72, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 16, 1947, in Bardstown to the late Joseph Ivo Jr and Mary Elizabeth Borders Bartley. She was a homemaker who loved crocheting, working in flowers, helped with Meals on Wheels and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Downs; and two brothers, Rick Bartley and John Thomas Bartley.

She is survived by three daughters, Karen Denise Downs, Anne Marie Downs and Theresa Diane Reid, all of Bardstown; one son, John Paul (Carrie) Downs II of Simpsonville; two sisters, Carolmae (Leon) Mattingly of Bardstown and Diane (Mike) Hite of Bowling Green; one brother, Joseph Bartley of Holy Cross; and 13 grandchildren.

The private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

