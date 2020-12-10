Posted by admin

Obituary: Linda Sonne, 71, Bardstown

Linda Sonne, 71, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Baptist Health. She was born April 13, 1949, in Corydon, Ind. She was retired from Inoac. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, and a volunteer for Bernheim Forest, The Room at the Inn, The Women’s Democratic Society, and Presbyterian Women.



She was preceded in death by one son, Damon Sonne; and her parents, Betty and Joe Riley.

She is survived by one daughter, Alicia Sonne of Bardstown; one sister, Linda Brown of Lakeland, Fla.; four grandchildren, Adalin Kidwell, Devin Ice, Alivia Garon, and Ashton Garon;

and one niece, Kellie Davis of Mount Washington.

The funeral is private with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. John Sanderson officiating.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

