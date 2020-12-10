Posted by admin

Obituary: Samantha Noel Cox, 16, Elizabethtown

Samantha Noel Cox, 16, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her home. She was born July 28, 2004, in Elizabethtown. She was a freshman at Elizabethtown High School and a former Girl Scout. She was a member of the Hardin County Special Olympics where she participated in softball and cheerleading. She attended New Hope Community Church.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eleanor and Gerald Yurchak; her grandfather, Jimmy Rodgers; one uncle, Louis Yurchak; and her great-grandmother, Dorothy Keith.

Survivors include her parents, Kevin Thomas and Betty Marie Yurchak Cox; one sister, Hannha Calhoun (Trey); two brothers, Daniel Mays Jr. and Takoda Cox; two nieces and one nephew, Bridgette Reed, Brooklynn Reed, Easton Reed and their dad, Jonathan “Tim” Reed; and her boyfriend, Jonathan Logsdon.

Services and visitation will be private.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

