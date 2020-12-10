Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christopher Stallings, 48, New Hope, probation violation. Bond not listed. Booked at 11:55 a.m.

Shane David Helms, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – contents of vehicle under $500; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $1,725. Booked at 4:12 p.m.

Chad Edward Bennett, 42, Elizabethtown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking controlled substance, first-degree (LSD); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond not listed. Booked at 6:32 p.m.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.