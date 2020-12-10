Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
Phaelyn Rashaye Reardon, 21, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 11:21 p.m.
Chad Edward Bennett, 42, Elizabethtown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking controlled substance, first-degree (LSD); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond not listed. Booked at 6:32 p.m.
Shane David Helms, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – contents of vehicle under $500; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $1,725. Booked at 4:12 p.m.
Christopher Stallings, 48, New Hope, probation violation. Bond not listed. Booked at 11:55 a.m.