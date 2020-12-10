Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas Gerald Downs Sr., 88, Howardstown

Thomas Gerald Downs Sr., 88, of Howardstown, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. He was born Aug. 23, 1932, in Raywick to the late Thomas Hayes “Hazy” and Anna Lee Gribbins Downs. He was a former U.S. Marine and retired from Clark Food Service after 53 years of loyal service. He was a devout Catholic.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Geraldine Donahue Downs; one daughter, Gail Marie “Dee Dee” Mayfield; two sons, Thomas Downs Jr. and William Downs;

one grandson, Edwin Salerno; one sister, Catherine Rose Mills; and three brothers, Charlie Downs, William Robert Downs and Joseph Carroll Downs.

Survivors include his loving wife of 17 years, Lou Downs; one daughter, Laura Salerno of Louisville; two stepdaughters, Cindy Hahn (Mike) and Kathy Coy (Dennis); three sisters, Mary Lou Bright (David) and Hazel Ann Fowler (Bill) both of Louisville and Theresa Thomas of Bardstown; one brother, Jimmy Downs of Raywick; one brother-in-law, Mike Mills; one son-in-law, Joe Mayfield; one daughter-in-law, Janet Downs; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The private graveside service will be held in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Raywick. Military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. A Memorial Mass will be held later.

Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

