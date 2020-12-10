Posted by admin

Obituary: Susan Ann Knoppe, 86, Bardstown

Susan Ann Knoppe, 86, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at her home. She was born July 17, 1934 in Washington County to the late Charles Ernest and Mary Bessie Murphy Borders. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served on the Altar Society, Bereavement Committee and Adoration at church. She especially enjoyed Christmas, it was her favorite time of the year.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Knoppe; one daughter, Debra Ann Nally; three sisters, Mary Dorothy Mattingly, Anna Lucille Downs, and Mary Elizabeth Bartley; and three brothers, James Charles “J.C.” Borders, William Howard “Bill” Borders and Joseph Leo Borders.

She is survived by one daughter, Renee Farnsworth of Bardstown; two sons, James “Jim” Knoppe amd Charles A. (Susan) Knoppe, both of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Nathan Nally, Stephen Nally, Charles Knoppe, Ben Knoppe, Taylor Farnsworth and Matthew Farnsworth; and 11 great-grandchildren, Aaden, Holden, Ferris, Nora and Booker Nally, Austin, Abbey, Xavier, Madison, Arthur and Daphnie Knoppe.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-