Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020

Pamela Kay Rhodes, 53, Bardstown, prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possession of marijauana; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $6,000. Booked at 10:38 a.m.

Ashley Chantel Graves, 35, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 6:35 p.m.

Kameron Demaris Redd, 25, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 6:35 p.m.

Joseph Scott Mattingly, 52, 40052, failure to appear (2 counts); cultivating marijuana (5 plants or more); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine) (2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 6:45 p.m.

