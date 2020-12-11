Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020

Joseph Scott Mattingly, 52, 40052, failure to appear (2 counts); cultivating marijuana (5 plants or more); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine) (2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 6:45 p.m.