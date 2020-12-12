Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
Michael Chadwick Burgan, 36, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended or revoked license; rear license not illuminated. Bond is $20,000. Booked at 3:16 a.m.
Samantha Kay Yocum, 30, Bardstown, burglarly, first-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 4 p.m.
-30-