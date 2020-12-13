Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020
Trevor Shane Ballard, 33, Bardstown, forgery, first-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle; unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:38 p.m.
William Andrew Wathen, 41, Bardstown, assault, third-degree (police or probation officer); resisting arrest; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; disorderly conduct, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:43 p.m.
Anibal Lux Sacul, 25, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; driving without a license/negligence in accident; no license. No bond listed. Booked at 4:52 p.m.
-30-