Obituary: JoAnn Logsdon Greenwell, 88, New Haven

JoAnn Logsdon Greenwell, 88, of New Haven, formerly of Louisville, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Windsor Gardens in Bardstown. She was born in Louisville May 27, 1932, to the late Louis Joseph and Anna Mae Amshoff Logsdon.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, she was an avid volunteer for the Catholic Church. She was a CCD teacher and instructor, a Girl Scout Leader, she worked as a bookkeeper and instructor at Bardstown and Elizabethtown Gymnastics. She enjoyed her crafting, and she loved to travel with her husband, but most of all she loved her family best.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Maurice “Rich” Greenwell; one sister, Mary Ruth Bibelhauser; and three brothers, John Logsdon, James Logsdon, and Donnie Logsdon.

She is survived by two daughters, Vicki (Bill) Smith of New Haven and Stacy (Hagan) O’Hagan of Bardstown; four sons, Rick (Dawn) Greenwell of St. Louis, Steve (Marlene) Greenwell of Bardstown, Terry (Tonia) Greenwell of Culvertown, and Gerry (Betsy) Greenwell of Edgewood;

one sister, Carol Sue (Mike) Scalise; one brother, Martin (Cindi) Logsdon; 26 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

There will be a private service at St. Catherine Catholic Church, with a private burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

In lieu of flowers family request donation to be made to the Catholic Schools of your choice.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

