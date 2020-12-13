Posted by admin

Obituary: Tommy ‘Gilpy’ Gilpin, 52, Bardstown

Tommy “Gilpy” Gilpin, 52, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born July 12, 1968, in Bardstown and was an avid hunter, loved fishing and collected arrowheads.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marvin and Beatrice Welch Fields; and his paternal grandparents, Pauline Linton and Ollie Thomas Gilpin.

He is survived by his parents, James Frank and Wanda Fields Gilpin; two sisters, Amy Gilpin Newton (Dwayne O’Bryan) and Billie Jo Gilpin Mason (Doug), both of Bardstown; one brother, David Keith Gilpin of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

His visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-