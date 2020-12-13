Posted by admin

Obituary: James Norman ‘Jimmy’ Rogers Jr., 57, Bardstown

James Norman “Jimmy” Rogers Jr., 57, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Oct. 19, 1963, in New Haven to the late James Norman Sr and Eva Medley Rogers. He was an I.T. for Enclara Pharmacia, loved his family, friends and loved to travel. He was a wonderful husband, a diehard U.K. football fan who loved coaching. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda Bryan Rogers; three sons, Jacob Rogers and Noah Rogers, both of Bardstown, and Josh (Paula) Bean of Upton; two sisters, Susie (Mickey) Beam and Judy (Paul) Dant, both of Lexington; two brothers, Jerry (Patty) Hurst and John Rogers, both of Bardstown; and three grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Cathloic Church in New Haven with Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Mission Store.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

