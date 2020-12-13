Posted by admin

Obituary: Stanley Thomas Ried, 78, Bardstown

Stanley Thomas Ried, 78, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the residence of his son. He was born Dec. 24, 1941, in Simpsonville to the late Malcolm Mike and Mary Agnes Adler Ried Sr. He was a retired employee of CSX Railroad. He loved to garden and farm.

STANLEY THOMAS RIED

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Montgomery; and one brother, Malcolm Ried Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Peach Ried; one daughter, Angie (Tony Colon) Ried of Bloomfield; one son, Curtis (Melissa) Ried of Cox’s Creek; three sisters, Debbie (Paul) Allen of Smiths Grove, and Wanda (Bob) Heaton and Joyce (John) Milton, both of Shelbyville; his stepmother, Elizabeth Rebecca Gillespie Reid of Smiths Grove; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Ried of Shelbyville; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-