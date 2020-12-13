Posted by admin

Obituary: Jake Jackson, 63, Bardstown

Jake Jackson, 63, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his home. He was a retired groundskeeper for Bernheim Forest and a U.S. Army veteran.

JAKE JACKSON

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila; and one sister, Shanny Jackson Shain.

He is survived by four sisters, Betsy Sparks (Gary), Rachel Moore (Pat), Noreen Burgin, and Nina Jackson; two brothers, Tony and Michael (Tammy) Jackson; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation was chosen.

A memorial visitation is 4-7 p.m. Dec. 17, 2020, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Nelson County Humane Society.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-