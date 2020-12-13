Posted by admin

Obituary: Marguerite Fulkerson Stansbury, 87, Cox’s Creek

Marguerite Fulkerson Stansbury, 87, Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital of Bardstown. She was born May 12, 1933, in Bardstown to the late Emmett Columbus and Emma Catherine Manakee Fulkerson. She was a homemaker, a member of the Baptist faith and a former member of Little Union Baptist Church at Fairfield.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stansbury; two daughters, Bessie Hedrick and Ruthie Stansbury; two sons, Stephen Stansbury and Frank Stansbury; two sisters, Zella May Hawthron and Lucy Jane Brown; and five brothers, Mason Fulkerson, John Thomas Fulkerson, Herman Fulkerson, Wilmer Fulkerson and William Franklin Fulkerson.

She is survived by five daughters, Juanita (Lanny) Wilson of Bardstown, Mary Jo (Steve) Anderson, Sally (Doug) LaFavers, and Charlene Mudd, all of Cox’s Creek, and Helen (Michael) Humphrey of Bardstown; one brother, Ernest Allen Fulkerson of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Mary Alice Karr of Bardstown; 20 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jonathan Gann officiating. Burial is in the New Salem Baptist church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

