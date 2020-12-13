Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Lee Spalding, 69, Cox’s Creek

Joseph Lee Spalding, 69, of Old Louisville Road, Cox’s Creek, formerly of Washington County, died at 1:18 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at UofL Health Jewish Campus in Louisville.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Leake Spalding; three sons, Trent (Amy Smith) Spalding, Jerod (Emily) Spalding and Cory (Elizabeth) Spalding all of Bardstown; six sisters, Karen Hamilton, Lisa (Lynn) Wimsatt, Michelle (Pat) Smith and Jennifer (Steve) Taylor, all of Springfield, Mary Lou (Bobby Joe) Corbett of Holy Cross and Reedie (Larry) Haydon of Lebanon; three brothers, David (Marilyn) Spalding, Freddie (Mary Beth) Spalding and Austin Spalding, all of Springfield; and nine grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in St. Rose Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, and 7-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Tuesday prayer service.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 50 percent capacity will be required both at the funeral home and the church. Face masks and social distancing are also required. No food is allowed at the funeral home.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

