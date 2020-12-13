Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Ice, 80, Bardstown

Joseph Kenneth “Kenny” Ice, 80, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his residence from complications of Alzheimer’s. He was born Sept. 15, 1940, in Bardstown. He graduated from Old Kentucky Home High School in 1958. He was a farmer, and retired from Heaven Hill Distillery after 48 years. He served in the 2nd Battalion 138th Field Artillery in Vietnam, as a member of the Army National Guard as a Staff Sergeant. He was a member of the Kentucky Home Pork Producers, Beef Cattle Association, and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Dorothy C. Ice; one brother, William “Curtiss” Ice; and an infant brother, Joseph Ice.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Theresa S. Ice of Bardstown; two sons, Joseph Kevin Ice of Gravel Switch and William Craig (Toni) Ice of Bardstown; three sisters, Nancy (David) Miller, Dorothy (Eric) Dant, and Theresa Ann (Gary) Baron; six brothers, Thomas Raymond (Marie) Ice, Bernard (Sherry) Ice, Bobby (Laura) Ice, Donnie Ice, Eddie (Regina) Ice, and Allen (Shannon) Ice; two granddaughters, McKenna Ice and Klaire Ice; one sister-in-law, Wanda Ice; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with a private burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

