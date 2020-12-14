Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Gregory Steven Meyer, 42, Bardstown, failure to appear; speeding in a restricted zone; alcohol intoxication in a public place. Bond total is $350 cash. Booked at 10:35 a.m.

Charles Wade Newton, 46, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; no insurance; improper display of registration plates; excess window tinting; rear license not illuminated. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:46 p.m.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.