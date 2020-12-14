Posted by admin

Obituary: William Robert ‘Bobby’ Russell Jr., 68, Lebanon

William Robert “Bobby” Russell Jr., 68, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Spring View Hospital. He was born May 1, 1952, in Nashville. He was a former employee of O’Reilly Auto Parts. He was also a former employee of the Kentucky Department of Corrections and he formerly owned “Big Daddy” Pizza in Eddyville. He was a Mason and was a member of the Madisonville Masonic Lodge and Rizpah Shriners.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Robert “Bill” Russell Sr. and Jean Hardy Russell; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alton C. and Barbara Rogers Turpin.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Karen Turpin Russell; two daughters, Tiffany Immerso (Justin) of Bardstown and Haley L. Powell (Jerry) of Glasgow; two sons, Patrick Russell of Henderson and Johnathon Dile (Shelby) of Bardstown; two sisters; and two grandsons, Thomas Crowelee Immerso and Ronnie “R.J.” Jewell.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto. Burial is in the Old Liberty Cemetery in Bradfordsville.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

