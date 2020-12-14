Posted by admin

One person dead after Saturday crash at Louisville Road and Flamingo Drive

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 — One person has died as the result of a two-car crash that happened Saturday evening at the intersection of US31E, Louisville Road and Flamingo Drive.

According to the Bardstown Police Department, at about 6:52 p.m. Saturday, a northbound 2015 Kia Optima struck a 2020 Dodge Challenger that was attempting a left turn from Flamingo to head south on Louisville Road.

The Kia collided with the Dodge Charger. An unknown number of individuals were treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS and transported for treatment. On Sunday afternoon, the Bardstown Police Department was advised by the Jefferson County Coroner that the driver of the Kia Optima died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police did not release any information about the individuals involved in the crash or the person who died.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing by city police. Anyone with information should (502) 348-6811 or call the city police anonymous tip line, (502) 348-HEAT.

