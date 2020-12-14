Posted by admin

Obituary: Kathleen Hicks Settles, 102, Bardstown

Kathleen Hicks Settles, 102, of Bardstown, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. She was born July 24th, 1918, in Midway to the late James Thomas and Lillie Curtsinger Hicks. She grew up in Fairfield and Bardstown.

She was a 1936 graduate of Bardstown High School. She met and married the late J.H. “Fatty” Settles. Together they started and ran Settles Home Supply until his death in 1966. In the early 1960’s, she bought The Bo Peep Shop where she outfitted many with their Sunday best. She retired in 1974.

Kathleen’s best legacy is her faithful love and devotion to Jesus Christ. She was a long time member of The Bardstown Baptist Church, teaching and leading numerous people to Christ. She started teaching Sunday School to preschoolers through Senior Adults. She would often say, “You are only as old as you feel” and proved this by going to church camp with teenagers as a counselor, fully participating in all activities. She also participated in the clown ministry, dressing up to bring smiles and hope to others. Her nickname was “Gabby” due to the fact that she loved to talk and never met a stranger. Her love for Christmas and her unconditional love for others showed through in the way she lived her life.

The family would like to formally thank Judy and J.R. Murphy and Vanda Reid for their years of service in caring for her. They were the definition of Angels on Earth and hold a special place in our hearts.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Ida Belle Hicks; one brother Jim Hicks; two sisters-in-law, Betty H. Hicks and Lee B. Hicks; and one son-in-law Jouett Brown.

She is survived by one daughter, Renee Settles Brown of Bardstown;

one son, William H. (Doris) Settles of Lexington; two granddaughters, Tracey Settles Berry of Flower Mound, Texas and Amy Brown (Zac) Hiler of Lexington; two grandsons, William J. (Lori) Settles of Lexington and Dr. Burr H. (Natalie) Settles of Pittsburgh; four great-granddaughters Amber (Miguel) Lopez of Bardstown, Kailie Settles, Ava Settles, and Elise Hiler, all of Lexington; one great-grandson Michael Hiler of Lexington; three great-great grandchildren; one niece; two nephews; and many friends.

The family requests any contributions be made to Bardstown Baptist Church, 101 West Brashear Ave., Bardstown, KY 40004 or Hospice of Nelson County, 711 McDowell Blvd, Bardstown, Ky.

Due to the pandemic, a private memorial service with Bro. Stan Lowry officiating will be held at Barlow Funeral Home and can be watched on Facebook via Amy’s page at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

