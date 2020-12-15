Posted by admin

Flaget Hospital nationally recognized with ‘A’ safety rating by Leapfrog Group

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 — Flaget Memorial Hospital, part of CHI Saint Joseph Health, was awarded an ‘A’ in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing exceptional patient safety. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety.

JENNIFER NOLAN

The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

Flaget Memorial Hospital was awarded an ‘A’ grade today when Leapfrog updated grades for fall 2020. To see Flaget Memorial Hospital’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

“Patient well-being is a top priority for our hospital and staff,” said Jennifer Nolan, president, Flaget Memorial Hospital. “Our team is truly committed to the care and safety of all patients in the Nelson County area, and we are honored to be recognized for the outstanding care that they provide daily.”

“This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Flaget Memorial Hospital,” according to Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

ABOUT FLAGET. Flaget Memorial Hospital is a 52-bed facility located in Bardstown. Established in 1951 by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, the facility serves residents of Nelson, Hardin, Marion, Washington, Spencer, Bullitt and LaRue counties. The facility is also home to Nelson County’s first full-service cancer center.

