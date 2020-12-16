Posted by admin

Obituary: Marshall Dale Grimes, 60, Boston

Marshall Dale Grimes, 60, of Boston, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born May 6, 1960, in Elizabethtown. He was a packer for Heaven Hill Distillery, attended Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and was a graduate of the Louisville Bible College.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert S. and Jeanetta Peters Grimes; one sister, Joyce Grimes; a half-brother, Willy Ray Edlin; and his foster mother, Margie Lamkin.

Survivors include his wife, Jackie Grimes; his foster father, Wayne Lamkin of Brandenburg; two stepsons, Daniel Lacy of Bardstown and Dustin Williams of Owensboro; one sister, Rita Grimes of Elizabethtown; one foster sister, Melissa Givans of Brandenburg; one brother, Albert “Bubby” Grimes (Darlene Bailey) of Elizabethtown; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Bro. Merrill Kurtz officiating. Burial is in the Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

