Posted by admin

Obituary: Eunice Edelen Ballard, 89, Springfield

Eunice Edelen Ballard, 89, of Springfield, died at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine.

EUNICE EDELEN BALLARD

She is survived by one brother, John Edelen of Versailles; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the church.

Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required at the church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-